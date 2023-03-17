Entertainment

Norwegian ambassador flags ‘factual inaccuracies’ in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’

The film stars Rani Mukerji in the lead and is based on the actual case with Sagarika Bhattacharya who was living there with her husband Anup Bhattacharya with two children.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 17 March 2023 - 17:02
Mumbai: The Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, has objected to the representation of his country’s child welfare policies in the recently released film ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’.

Hans took to his Twitter and pointed out “factual inaccuracies” and said the story is a ‘fictional representation of the case’. He also shared that the cultural differences in the film, which serve as the primary factor in the case, are “completely false.”

Sharing a screenshot of an op-ed article on his Twitter that he wrote for a media house, he tweeted: “It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares.”

In the film, it is shown that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed become reasons for taking away the child of Rani’s character by the Child Welfare Services of the country.

