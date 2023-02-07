‘Pathaan’ touches Rs 850 cr gross worldwide in 13 days

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) ‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it had a fantastic hold on second Monday.

The film is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office and has now collected about Rs 850 crore gross worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ on its 13th day (second Monday), was rock steady with reduced ticket prices. The footfall on Monday was the same as second Friday, which is a very good sign for this all-time blockbuster. It collected Rs 8.55 crore nett in India (Hindi – 8.25 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.30 crore).

In 13 days, Pathaan has recorded 39.41 million dollar in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at 438.45 crore (Hindi – 422.75 crore, Dubbed – 15.70 crore). The total worldwide gross is an incredible 849 crore (India gross: 525.80 crore, overseas : 323.20 crore).

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

The flick also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.