PM congratulates Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated popular Telugu Actor and former Union Minister K Chiranjeevi on being conferred the Indian Film personality of the year 2022 at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Taking to twitter, Modi said Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations.

Replying to the Prime Minister’s tweet, Chiranjeevi tweeted Feel Immensely Honoured and Humbled, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji. Very grateful for your kind words!

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, w/ over 150 films as an actor, dancer & producer.

He is immensely popular in Telugu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts!

Congratulations @KChiruTweets!

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan taking to twitter said Heartfelt congratulations to Megastar Chiranjeevi.

You are the Indian Film Personality of the year 2022 for your great dedication to the film industry and for your selfless service to the society and your fans at large.

She said God will bless you with many more laurels in future.

Responding the Soundararajan’s tweet, the former Union Minister said Thank you so much for your best wishes and kind words Madam Governor @DrTamilisaiGuv !

