Psychological drama ‘Qala’ to release on Dec 1

Chennai: Director Anvitaa Dutt’s upcoming psychological drama, ‘Qala’, will release on December 1 this year, its makers announced on Tuesday.

The film will release on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, ‘Qala’ is the story of an eponymous young playback singer.

The film is about Qala’s tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to.

Director Anvitaa Dutt says, “Qala is a story about mothers and daughters. And how a troubled upbringing can damage someone and have far-reaching consequences. Karnesh and I both felt it was an important story to tell. We set it in the world of music in the late 1930s — a setting both evocative and poignant. It has been an exciting and rewarding journey to bring this story to life with Netflix as our partners. This is my second outing with them and it has been twice as much fun to create a homegrown story for audiences worldwide.”

Producer Karnesh Sharma says, “We are delighted to be working with Netflix and Anvitaa once again. At Clean Slate Filmz, we aim to create distinct stories and ‘Qala’ is one such film. Audiences across the world will be able to relate to it due to universal themes like family relationships and mental health. A service like Netflix allows for audiences globally to find diverse stories from India and we are hoping the film and the music are something they hold on to even after watching it on December 1.”

Anvitaa Dutt’s directorial return to Netflix stars Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh in the lead roles.