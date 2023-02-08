Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant faints after arrest of husband Adil Khan Durrani

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 8 February 2023 - 13:08
0 211 1 minute read
Rakhi Sawant faints after arrest of husband Adil Khan Durrani
Rakhi Sawant faints after arrest of husband Adil Khan Durrani

Following the arrest of her husband Adil Khan Durrani based on her complaint, Rakhi Sawant fainted while talking to reporters on Tuesday. Rakhi, 41 had married businessman Adil, 30, last year, got him arrested on Tuesday, accusing him of assault, stealing money and jewellery from her flat, performing unnatural sex and dowry harassment, among other charges. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While talking to reporters about Adil outside the Oshiwara police station, Rakhi suddenly fainted out of exhaustion. She was accompanied by her brother Rakesh Sawant. She was taken to her car and made to sit on the front seat to catch a breath.

Rakhi recently accused Adil of ‘killing’ her mom, who died last month after a long battle with cancer, by not paying a hospital bill on time, while she was busy with Bigg Boss Marathi.

Related Articles

Earlier on Tuesday, Adil was brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning and later placed under arrest.

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 8 February 2023 - 13:08
0 211 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button