Rakhi Sawant faints after arrest of husband Adil Khan Durrani

Following the arrest of her husband Adil Khan Durrani based on her complaint, Rakhi Sawant fainted while talking to reporters on Tuesday. Rakhi, 41 had married businessman Adil, 30, last year, got him arrested on Tuesday, accusing him of assault, stealing money and jewellery from her flat, performing unnatural sex and dowry harassment, among other charges.

While talking to reporters about Adil outside the Oshiwara police station, Rakhi suddenly fainted out of exhaustion. She was accompanied by her brother Rakesh Sawant. She was taken to her car and made to sit on the front seat to catch a breath.

Rakhi recently accused Adil of ‘killing’ her mom, who died last month after a long battle with cancer, by not paying a hospital bill on time, while she was busy with Bigg Boss Marathi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Adil was brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning and later placed under arrest.