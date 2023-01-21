Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant wishes to perform Umrah with her husband

Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan's 'court wedding' Pics gone viral
Drama queen Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines ever since she tied the knot with her boyfriend Adil Durrani.

Rakhi Sawant converted to Islam for her boyfriend seven months ago. They got married and then had a court marriage. Their videos and photos went viral on social media.

Rakhi recently said in a video that she abandoned her religion to find love and now she wants to go for Umrah to keep the relationship alive.

In a video circulating on social media, Rakhi is seen saying that before going on honeymoon, she wants to go to Umrah with her husband Adil Durrani. Rakhi Sawant was also spotted wearing hijab recently.

