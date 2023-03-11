Entertainment

Ram Charan attends pre-Oscars event with wife Upasana

Ram and his wife spent time with the actors, directors and producers from the west. He wore a Dolce and Gabbana suit paired with glasses.

Mumbai: Indian actor Ram Charan attended the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars event and Priyanka Chopra Jones’s party, along with his wife Upasana Konidela.

Priyanka and Ram Charan share a great camaraderie as the two have worked together in the 2013 film ‘Zanjeer’.

Ram and his wife spent time with the actors, directors and producers from the west. He wore a Dolce and Gabbana suit paired with glasses.

Ram is currently in the US waiting for the Oscar awards to take place on Sunday. His song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR’ is nominated at the 95th Oscar awards.

‘Naatu Naatu’ has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

