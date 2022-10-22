Salman Khan suffers from dengue, who will be the new host of the next episode of Bigg Boss

Mumbai: Bollywood star Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for many years but Salman Khan will not be seen hosting the show in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss.

According to media reports, Salman Khan has contracted dengue due to which he will not be seen on the show for a few days. This news is quite shocking for the Bigg Boss family.

It remains to be seen who will replace Salman Khan in the upcoming weekend episode of Big Boss.

Buzz is that Karan Johar will take the place of Salman Khan in the episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. There is no word on when Salman Khan is going to return to the show but it is believed that Salman Khan may resume shooting on the sets of his film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ from October 25.