Entertainment

Salman shares shirtless pic, proves why he’s OG muscular star

The star, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', took to his Instagram during the evening hours of the day and shared a shirtless picture of himself seated on a couch.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 April 2023 - 18:01
0 176 1 minute read
Salman shares shirtless pic, proves why he's OG muscular star
Salman shares shirtless pic, proves why he's OG muscular star

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan set the social media on fire when he posted a shirtless picture on Wednesday.

The star, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, took to his Instagram during the evening hours of the day and shared a shirtless picture of himself seated on a couch.

The picture shows him basking in the sunlight as he sits in an otherwise dimly lit room. The actor appears in a ripped avatar with perfectly chiselled deltoid muscles and abs.

He wrote in the caption, “May look like it but, definitely not chilling.”

Related Articles

The caption is in reference to the run-up to his upcoming theatrical film’s release which features an ensemble cast. The film will release on April 21.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 April 2023 - 18:01
0 176 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button