‘Satyanaas hogaya hai’: Naseeruddin Shah rues over no usage of Urdu words in films

Actor Naseeruddin Shah lamented that the usage of Urdu language has got changed over the period of time in Hindi films.

Claiming that the language in Hindi films has changed for the worst, Naseeruddin Shah observed, ‘Ab to behuda alfaaz hote hai.’ Showing his displeasure at the fact that films make fun of all communities in India, including Sikhs, Christians, Muslims among others, Shah noted that films these days ‘lack substance’ unlike Indian food which has dum (substance).





Shah expressed these views during a conversation during Jashn-e-Rekhta in 2022. He is quoted to have said, “Today, we do not hear Urdu in our films. Earlier, when the censor board certificate would come, it had Urdu mentioned as the language. It was because the lyrics and shayaris were in that language, and even the writers came from Farsi (Persian) theatre. That change can be seen today, there is no usage of Urdu words. Ab to behuda alfaaz hote hai (now they use rubbish words which makes no sense). No one even cares about the title of the film, as most of them are taken from old songs.”