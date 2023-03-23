Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he does not wash his hair regularly after a fan put forth a question.

A video of the session was posted by Prime Videos on Instagram, where he was heard saying: “I have your comments and some of your videos, and some of the questions you have asked. I am going to try and answer them.”

He was asked about the one thing he did in ‘Pathaan’ that he never did before.

“There is a lot of stuff that I have not done. But the one thing that I had to do I think was to on alternate days, shampoo my hair, which I never do,” Shah Rukh replied.

Shah Rukh also saw a video of a lady dancing to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’.

Response to it, SRK said: “It’s really heartening and very very beautiful. Thank you so much Meena ji for doing this. If I had seen you dance before, maybe we would have asked Deepika not to do it and you to do it. I’m sure she wouldn’t also mind.”

Further, a fan asked what is ‘Pathaan’ scared of, to which he said that ‘Pathaan’ is “scared of not being able to serve his country in the best of his capability, abilities and even beyond.”