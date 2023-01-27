Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ crosses Rs 100 crore benchmark on Day 2

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Pathaan’ has created a storm at the box-office as it has crossed a whopping Rs 100 crores since its release on January 25.

According to boxofficeindia.com, ‘Pathaan’ raked in Rs 68 crore approx in Hindi on day two and with the dubbed versions the total is likely to be above 70 crore nett.

The two day business of the film is Rs 123 crore nett which is already the third highest weekend of all time after ‘KGF 2’ (Hindi) and ‘Bahubali – The Conclusion’, reports boxofficeindia.com.

The film had registered a record opening of Rs 57 crore (NBOC) across India. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released in three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

‘Pathaan’ marks the return of King Khan, as he is known, on the silver screen after 4 long years of waiting. His last film was the ambitious ‘Zero’ directed by Aanand L. Rai, which was released in 2018. The film was a box-office disaster as it earned Rs 88.74 crore in India.

Prior to that, SRK’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, which released in 2017, earned Rs 62 crore in India as per Box Office India.