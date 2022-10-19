Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was deliberately framed: NCB report

Mumbai: A report submitted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team on October 18 in the cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has concluded that Aryan Khan has been deliberately framed. The report found several procedural lapses in the drug bust investigation as well as other cases probed by Wankhede, who headed the Mumbai zonal office of the agency.

The report also suspected the role of seven or eight officials in this case. According to media reports, the NCB investigation has concluded that Aryan Khan was deliberately targeted. The vigilance team of the Narcotics Control Bureau has sent the investigation report to the Delhi headquarters after which further action will be taken.



Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Kamal Khan has reacted to the news and demanded compensation from the government. He wrote, “According to Internal investigation of #NCB #AryanKhan was framed in a fake case. So now every shameless media house should say officially sorry to Aryan for doing his media trial. Even Government should give him compensation for keeping him in jail for 28 days without any crime.”

The vigilance department of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found irregularities in the Cordelia cruise ship drug bust probe. On October 2, 2021, Wankhede and a team of NCB officials conducted a raid on the cruise ship Cordelia and arrested 20 people, including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan (24) who spent 28 days in jail before he was granted bail by the Bombay high court. The probe was led by former zonal head of the bureau Sameer Wankhede.

After allegations surfaced that attempts were made to extort money from Aryan Khan, the case was re-investigated by a special investigation team (SIT) under NCB’s then DDG Sanjay Kumar Singh. The SIT revealed that it found many “grave irregularities” in the Mumbai NCB team’s action and felt that they were just trying to “implicate” Aryan in this case. The report reportedly recommended departmental action against at least seven NCB officials.