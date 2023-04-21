Shah to meet Oscar winning Naatu Naatu team in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Oscar award winning team of Naatu Naatu song in Hyderabad on Sunday.

During his brief visit to Telangana, he will meet the artists associated with the award winning song from S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR over high tea at Novotel Hotel near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Rajamouli, Music director M.M. Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, choreographer Prem Rakshith, actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan are likely to be present during the meeting.

Last month, Naatu Naatu bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song to become the first Indian and Asian song to receive the coveted award.

After returning to India, Ram Charan along with his father Chiranjeevi had met Amit Shah in Delhi.

In August last year, Amit Shah had met Junior NTR at Novotel Hotel near Hyderabad Airport. The Union Minister has reportedly requested the meeting after he liked the actor’s performance in RRR.

The BJP leader is scheduled to meet the RRR team soon after landing at Rajiv Gandhi Airport around 4 p.m. He will then leave for Chevella near Hyderabad by road as part of Parliament Pravas Yojana.

Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Chevella the same evening. The BJP is making large scale arrangements for the meeting, seen as a part of the party’s preparations for Assembly elections in Telangana scheduled later this year.

Meanwhile, party’s state leadership is busy making a list of leaders from other parties who will be joining BJP in the presence of Amit Shah at Chevella meeting.

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are likely to join BJP. They were recently suspended from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for anti-party activities.

The BJP is looking to woo many leaders from BRS and Congress to its ranks to consolidate itself in the run-up to the polls. Last week, AICC programmes implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy joined the BJP.

Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. During his visit on April 8, the Prime Minister had launched several developmental projects and also addressed a public meeting.

Upbeat after Modi’s visit, the state leadership of the party is drawing plans to invite him and Amit Shah to the state every month.