Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s crime thriller ‘Farzi’ drops on Feb 10

Mumbai: Actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming crime thriller web-series is all set to drop on February 10.

Created by Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

‘Farzi’ is the next series from the acclaimed creators of the blockbuster, ‘The Family Man’. Spanning eight episodes, Farzi is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stiched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between him and the law enforcement where losing is not an option.

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, Prime Video India said: “Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be making their digital debut with us, the show will redefine the contours of storytelling in the crime thriller genre. Masterfully crafted by Raj and DK, the series further cements our successful, long-standing collaboration with the maverick duo and features an eclectic choice of talent with pan-India appeal.”