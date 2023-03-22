Shekhar Suman seeks CBI inquiry into disappearance of his brother-in-law

Patna: Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the disappearance of his brother-in-law Dr Sanjay Kumar.

Suman arrived in Patna and met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. He appealed to them to trace his brother-in-law who has been missing for the last 22 days and the Patna police are clueless about it.

“I came here to Patna as a family member to urge the chief minister, deputy chief minister and DGP to trace my brother-in-law. He has been missing since March 1 and the Patna police are unable to trace him. Hence, I have also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter,” Suman said.

“My sister Saloni and Sanjay are financially sound people. They do not have any problem on the financial front. Everything is going smoothly in their life. He is missing for the last 22 days and we have not received any extortion call also,” he said.

“The last time he spoke to Saloni was on March 1. He informed me that he was going to Muzaffarpur as an examination controller. Instead of going in his official car, he went in his own car and did not reveal it to Saloni. His car was found parked on Gandhi Setu. He was seen getting out from the car and travelled some 500 meters and then disappeared. The district administration has used divers to search the Ganga river for his body in case he had jumped from Gandhi Setu to commit suicide but his body has not been found. In case of kidnapping, the kidnappers generally contact the family members with a ransom demand. As no one has called, it does not seem to be a case of kidnapping,” Suman said.

“I have great faith in the Bihar police, CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. I have urged them to trace my brother-in-law,” Suman added.

Dr Sanjay Kumar is a prominent doctor of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). His wife Saloni Kumari is a professor in the College of Commerce Patna. Suman’s father was also a prominent doctor in NMCH.