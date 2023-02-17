SRK, Salman to square off in Tiger v/s Pathaan film

Mumbai: Viewers were in for a treat with the scene featuring Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the spy-action thriller ‘Pathaan’. Well now, the two superstars will be taking each other head on in the new film which will be an extension of the YRF spy-universe.

While SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ continues to smash box-office records, Salman will be bringing the magic of Tiger with his Diwali release ‘Tiger 3’. But, the bigger story lies with the two-hero film featuring the superstars which will pit them against each other more than two decades after their last collaboration ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’.

As per a media report by Pinkvilla, the basic script of the film has been locked by YRF head-honcho Aditya Chopra, who by the way made a rare on camera appearance in the recently released streaming docu-series ‘The Romantics’.

Shridhar Raghavan, who wrote the script for ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’ has been entrusted with the duty of the writers’ mentor of the spy-universe. The film will bring the face-off between two of the biggest forces in Bollywood much like what happened with Iron Man and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and ‘Batman vs Superman’ from the DC Universe.