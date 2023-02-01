Subhash Ghai announces new film with his ‘Hero’ Jackie Shroff

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, received a special gift from director Subhash Ghai in the form of a new film.

The actor had earlier worked with Subhash Ghai in the 1983 film ‘Hero’ which became a runaway hit.

They later worked in the 2001 film ‘Yaadein’ in which Jackie essayed the role of a father, rather than the angry young man that he portrayed in ‘Hero’.

On the occasion of Jackie Shroff’s birthday, Subhash Ghai took the association with the actor to another level with the announcement of his upcoming film featuring Jackie, as he took to Instagram to share the news and also posted a throwback picture of the actor.

He wrote in the caption, “Once a HERO – always a HERO. BORN as a new super HERO in our film HERO 1983 and #YAADEIN 2001 now comes in 2023 as a heart-warming super HERO on big screen film being produced by @MuktaArtsLtd on our script like never before. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ‘JACKIE’ from everyone from Mukta arts zee studios and all of us (sic).”