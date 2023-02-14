Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ motion poster unveiled

Mumbai: The makers of ‘Gadar 2’ unveiled the moster of iconic Indian blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ sequel featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, on Valentine’s Day.

Titled ‘Gadar 2 – The Katha Continues’, the motion poster shows Sunny’s character Tara Singh and Ameesha’s Sakeena looking at each other with the iconic ‘Udja Kale Kawan’ song playing in the background.

The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, which lit up the big screens 22 years ago, is all set to bring back its magic on the silver screen! ✨ #Gadar2 on 11th August 2023.🔥 @iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir @anilsharmaprod @Mithoon11 pic.twitter.com/3SLJElQuRN — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) February 14, 2023

A tweet from Zee Studio read: “The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, which lit up the big screens 22 years ago, is all set to bring back its magic on the silver screen! #Gadar2 on 11th August 2023.”

‘Gadar 2’, directed by Anil Sharma, is the continuation of the first part but the story takes a 20-year leap. The conflict of Gadar 2 is reportedly said to unfold around the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The movie is produced by Anil Sharma Productions in association with Zee Studios. It is slated for August 11, 2023, release worldwide.