Entertainment

Telugu flag is flying high: Andhra CM on ‘RRR’ Golden Globes win

On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, he congratulated music director M.M. Keeravani, director S.S. Rajamouli, actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan and the entire team of 'RRR' on bagging the award for the best original song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 11 January 2023 - 16:17
0 187 1 minute read
Telugu flag is flying high: Andhra CM on 'RRR' Golden Globes win
Telugu flag is flying high: Andhra CM on 'RRR' Golden Globes win

Amaravati: The Telugu flag is flying high, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his reaction to blockbuster movie ‘RRR’ winning Golden Globes award.

On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, he congratulated music director M.M. Keeravani, director S.S. Rajamouli, actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan and the entire team of ‘RRR’ on bagging the award for the best original song for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

“We are incredibly proud of you,” reads a tweet from the chief minister’s official Twitter handle.

Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy also congratulated Keeravani, Rajamouli and the entire team of ‘RRR’. He called it a tribute to our native music and ethnic beats.

Related Articles

Kishan Reddy conveyed best wishes to the ‘RRR’ team for more such international accolades.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 11 January 2023 - 16:17
0 187 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button