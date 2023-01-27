Tollywood stars condole the passing of Telugu cinema’s Satyabhama

Hyderabad: Yesteryear’s screen heroine and pan-India actress Jamuna’s death on Friday morning has evoked a flood of condolence messages from Tollywood, cutting across political camps.

In her heyday, Jamuna, who passed away aged 86, had starred alongside NTR, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Jaggayya, Krishna, Sobhan Babu and Krishnam Raju. And in her later years, she had worked in movies with the younger generation of Telugu stars.

Taking to Twitter, Balakrishna and NTR Jr, the late NTR’s son and grandson, respectively, condoled Jamuna’s passing.

“As a bubbly mischievous girl, fiery sister-in-law, homemaker and above all. as the on-screen Satyabhama of Telugu people, Jamuna garu is unforgettable. My homage to the departed soul,” Balakrishna tweeted.

His nephew and ‘RRR’ star NTR Jr tweeted: “For almost 30 years she reigned over the silver screen. Prayers for her soul.”

Actor Chiranjeevi stated: “Although her mother tongue was Kannada, she conquered the hearts of Telugu audiences with her performances in several Telugu hit movies.”

His brother, Tollywood star and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, also took to social media to express his condolences.

“Senior actress and former Lok Sabha member Jamuna’s death is sad,” he noted. “She has left an indelible impression as Satyabhama in the mythological movies. My condolences to her family.”

Another Tollywood star, Mahesh Babu, said: “Saddened to hear about the demise of Jamuna garu . Will fondly remember her for her immense contribution to the industry.”

Jamuna’s death comes after that of several Tollywood actors of the yesteryear, including Krishna, Krishnam Raju and Kaikala Satyanarayana over the past several months.

Jamuna is survived by her son, Vamsee Juluri, professor of media studies at the University of San Francisco, and daughter, the artist Sravanthi Juluri.