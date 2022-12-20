Twinkle Khanna reveals three things she’s learnt from Sundar Pichai

Mumbai: Film producer and author Twinkle Khanna recently got a chance to speak to Google CEO Sundar Pichai at an event, where she was seen interviewing him.

Twinkle shared a slew of pictures with him on Instagram and shared the three things she had learnt from him. She spoke to Pichai about the advantages of being brought up in India and how he manages to stay grounded.

Twinkle wrote on Instagram, “Santa got me an amazing early Christmas gift – an interview with @sundarpichai the iconic CEO of @google and here are 3 things I have learned from him. 1. What are the global advantages of being brought up in India. 2. What does he do to stay grounded and keep his inner werewolf at bay 3. What the advent of AI means to the world at large. Look out for an in-depth interview coming up soon with our global Icon. #GoogleForIndia @googleindia.”

A day before, Twinkle had shared a video of getting a hair makeover ahead of the event.

Twinkle is an actor-turned-writer, film producer and owns a digital content platform, Tweak India.

She is married to actor Akshay Kumar, with whom she has two children Aarav and Nitara.