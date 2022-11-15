Entertainment

Venkaiah, KCR pay last respects to Veteran actor Krishna at his residence

Naidu and KCR consoled Krishna's family members, including superstar Mahesh Babu.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 November 2022 - 14:53
Hyderabad: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday visited the Nanakramguda residence of Veteran Telugu actor G Krishna here and paid their last respects to him.

Naidu and KCR consoled Krishna’s family members, including superstar Mahesh Babu.

The former VP later tweeted ‘At the residence of Shri Ghattamaneni Krishna in Nanak Ram Guda, Hyderabad, respects were paid to his mortal remains and his family members were visited.

The death of Mr Krishna who steered Telugu cinema towards new technology, is a great loss to the film industry.

Finance Minister Harish Rao also paid tributes to Krishna after accompanying the Chief Minister.

