Watching the trailer was like ‘reliving the battle’ for original Mrs. Chatterjee

Mumbai: The character of Rani Mukerji in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’, which portrays a woman’s resilience, has been inspired by the real-life happenings of Sagarika Chatterjee, who went through the struggles when her children were taken away from her.

Sagarika said that watching the trailer was like reliving her battle.

Sharing her thoughts on the trailer, Sagarika said: “It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany.”

“I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away. I implore you all to stand by her, just as I do. My support is unconditional, from one mother to another.”

She further added: “I want to thank Rani Mukerji for channelling the grief and struggles that I went through to win back my children. She is a mother herself and I thank her for bringing a mother’s painful journey on screen with so much dignity that I broke down while seeing her in the trailer.”

Recently, post the trailer launch of Ashima Chibber’s directorial Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway,’ where Rani Mukherji stands up to the Norwegian government after the Child Welfare Services took her children, #BoycottGermany began trending on Twitter in support of another Indian parent whose infant was taken by the German Child Protective Services.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is slated to release in theatres on March 17, 2023.