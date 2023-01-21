News

Fire breaks out at Numaish car parking; 4 cars gutted

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 21 January 2023 - 22:45
0 307 Less than a minute
Hyderabad Numaish 2023
Hyderabad Numaish 2023


Hyderabad: Fire broke out in the Gagan Vihar car parking area opposite Nampally Exhibition Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday night. 

As a result of the fire four cars were completely burnt. According to the sources, initially an electric car caught fire and then three more cars kept in the parking lot were also burnt. 
On receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Since it was a weekend, a large number of people showed up. Hence, there was a severe traffic jam in the areas around Nampally. Motorcyclists are having a very tough time.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 21 January 2023 - 22:45
0 307 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button