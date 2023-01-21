Fire breaks out at Numaish car parking; 4 cars gutted



Hyderabad: Fire broke out in the Gagan Vihar car parking area opposite Nampally Exhibition Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

As a result of the fire four cars were completely burnt. According to the sources, initially an electric car caught fire and then three more cars kept in the parking lot were also burnt.

On receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Since it was a weekend, a large number of people showed up. Hence, there was a severe traffic jam in the areas around Nampally. Motorcyclists are having a very tough time.