Four persons travelling in the car died on the spot. They were identified as B. Yadaiah (35), M. Srinivasulu (35), H. Keshavulu (33) and E. Ramaswamy (36).

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 10 February 2023 - 12:08
Four killed in van-car collision in Telangana (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Four persons were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Friday.

The accident occurred at Tummalur Gate on Hyderabad-Srisailam highway when a DCM van rammed into a car.

The deceased were residents of Pothepalli village of Nagarkurnool districts. According to police, the deceased were earning livelihood by cooking in weddings. They were returning home after a wedding in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

The collision occurred in the early hours of Friday near MAK project at Tummalur Gate.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

