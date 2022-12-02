Health

23-day-old infant undergoes liver transplant

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 2 December 2022 - 21:44
Yashodha Hospitals performed a successful liver transplant surgery on a 23-day-old infant was diagnosed with metabolic liver disease known as. The infant’s father donated the liver.

The hospital’s Pediatric Hepatology and Transplantation Surgery team evaluated the child’s condition and found that he was malnourished and weighed 25% of his age.

Although the surgery was performed two months ago, the hospital disclosed this on December 1 after assessing the success of the surgery and the baby’s health.

The family history of this infant boy revealed that one of his brothers and sisters had developed liver disease at 2 months and 9 months, respectively.

