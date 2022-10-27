Cancer-causing substance found in dry shampoos including Dove; recalled from market

After the cancer-causing substances have been found in the Dove and other aerosol dry shampoos manufactured by the famous company Unilever Limited, the company has announced that it is recalling the products from the US market.

Many brands of shampoo contain a dangerous chemical called benzene that is suspected of causing cancer. The shampoos that have been recalled from the US market include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Tresemmé and Tigi.

Unilever announced that products made prior to October 2021 will be recalled. The recall also covers brands which make Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos. It raises questions about the safety of aerosols in personal-care products.

It must be recalled that during the past year and a half, a number of aerosol sunscreens have been pulled from shelves, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena, Edgewell Personal Care Co.’s Banana Boat and Beiersdorf AG’s Coppertone along with spray-on antiperspirants like Procter & Gamble Co.’s Secret and Old Spice and Unilever’s Suave.