Covid spread: Who are at high risk?

Hyderabad: In view of the increase in cases of coronavirus in different countries, the Center has alerted the states.

The epidemic of coronavirus is spreading once again in countries like China, Japan, US and Korea. There is a possibility of virus attack once again in the country too. So people should be vigilant.

Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad M. Raja Rao has requested young children, pregnant women and the elderly to remain extra cautious.

Raja Rao said that people suffering from kidney diseases, asthma patients, people suffering from chronic liver and heart disease, as well as people suffering from cancer are at a higher risk for infection. He has requested everyone to wear a mask while leaving their homes.