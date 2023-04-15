India logs 10,753 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India has recorded 10,753 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 53,720 according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The toll has risen to 5,31,0 91 with 21 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in various parts of the country, which include 6 deaths in Delhi alone.

As many as 6,628 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211).

The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.69 per cent whereas the fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49 per cent.

The Ministry said, 397 vaccine doses of COVID have been administered during the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Around 220.66 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.21 cr Second Dose and 22.87 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, 92.38 cr Total Tests conducted so far; 1,58,625 tests conducted in the last 24, as per Ministry data.