India logs 7,633 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India has recorded a further slight decline in fresh Covid-19 cases with 7,633 in the last 24 hours as per Health Ministry on Tuesday.

On Monday the total Covid -19 cases recorded in the country were 9,111.

With this active caseload stood at 61,233, which is 0.14 per cent of the total cases as per the Health Ministry.

The toll has risen to 531152 with 24 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours in various parts of the country.

As many as 6,702 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 4.42 crore (4,42,42,474).

The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.68 per cent whereas the fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.62 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.04 per cent.

The Ministry said, 749 vaccine doses of COVID have been administered during the last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Around 220.66 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.21 cr Second Dose and 22.87 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, 92.43 cr Total Tests conducted so far; 2,11,029 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, as per Ministry data.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday logged 1,017 Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.