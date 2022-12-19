New Zealand logs 42,740 new Covid community cases in a week

Wellington: New Zealand recorded 42,740 new community cases of Covid-19 and 64 more deaths over the past week, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 2,062,384 confirmed cases and 2,288 deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Currently, 581 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 15 in intensive care units or high dependency units, according to official data.