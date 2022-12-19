Covid19

New Zealand logs 42,740 new Covid community cases in a week

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 2,062,384 confirmed cases and 2,288 deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 16:27
0 174 Less than a minute
New Zealand logs 42,740 new Covid community cases in a week
New Zealand logs 42,740 new Covid community cases in a week

Wellington: New Zealand recorded 42,740 new community cases of Covid-19 and 64 more deaths over the past week, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 2,062,384 confirmed cases and 2,288 deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Currently, 581 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 15 in intensive care units or high dependency units, according to official data.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 16:27
0 174 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button