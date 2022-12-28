Covid19

NZ logs 32,010 new Covid community cases, 78 deaths in a week

On average, new cases per day reached 4,565 in the last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 28 December 2022 - 15:45
0 199 Less than a minute
NZ logs 32,010 new Covid community cases, 78 deaths in a week
NZ logs 32,010 new Covid community cases, 78 deaths in a week

Wellington: New Zealand recorded 32,010 new community cases of Covid-19 and 78 deaths in the week ending December 25, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

On average, new cases per day reached 4,565 in the last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

With the fresh cases, New Zealand has reported 2,094,354 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 2,331 deaths since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, the Ministry said.

Currently, 413 infected patients are being treated in hospitals in the country, including 15 in intensive care units or high dependency units, showed official data.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 28 December 2022 - 15:45
0 199 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button