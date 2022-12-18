Russia reports 7,531 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow: Russia has registered 7,531 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 21,708,852, said the official monitoring and response centre on Saturday.

The centre added the nationwide death toll increased by 58 to 392,949, and the number of recoveries grew by 7,269 to 21,103,330, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,396 new cases, taking its total to 3,280,301.