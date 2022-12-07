Sri Lanka removes Covid curbs for foreign arrivals

Covid19

In a statement, the Ministry that the requirement to produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate by any person arriving from overseas has been removed with immediate effect, reports Xinhua news agency.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 December 2022 - 16:30
Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry on Wednesday said it has removed Covid-19 restrictions that were in place on for foreign arrivals.

Also, the requirement for a negative Covid-19 test on arrival or before boarding, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen tests (RAT), was no longer required.

If foreign nationals or tourists test positive for the virus after landing in Sri Lanka, they should isolate themselves for seven days in a private hospital, hotel, or where they reside, said the Ministry.

It added that the cost of treatment or isolation should be borne by themselves.

