UP issues alert to check Covid variant

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert across the state for the new variant of Covid.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, has instructed all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of the state and officers of the Medical Education Department to increase vigil to keep the infection at bay.

“Health and Medical Education Department should start arrangements from investigation to treatment,” he said.

Pathak also instructed the CMOs to increase vigilance at airports. “Vigilance should be increased at the airport. People who have returned from infection-affected countries should be tested. Ensure that passengers coming from infection-affected countries are tested and checked,” Pathak said.

He asked the CMOs to identify passengers with other symptoms including cold and fever. He also asked that the passengers who have returned to UP should be advised to stay in home isolation for a few days.

“The Health Department should make a list of people who have returned from travelling abroad and monitor their health for 12 to 14 days. In case of any kind of problem, treatment should be made available to them,” he instructed.