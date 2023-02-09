Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

Havana: Cuba has reported its first cases of avian influenza, local media said.

The virus was detected in wild birds at a zoo in Havana, Cuba’s National Centre for Animal Health was quoted as saying by online news outlet Cubadebate on Wednesday.

Measures to minimise the spread of the virus nationwide have been implemented at the zoo, including quarantine and temporary closure of the facility to the public, the centre said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Health authorities have instructed bird keepers to immediately inform the national veterinary service of any further signs of the disease.