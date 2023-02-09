Health

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

The virus was detected in wild birds at a zoo in Havana, Cuba's National Centre for Animal Health was quoted as saying by online news outlet Cubadebate on Wednesday.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 9 February 2023 - 12:04
0 178 Less than a minute
Cuba confirms first bird flu cases
Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

Havana: Cuba has reported its first cases of avian influenza, local media said.

The virus was detected in wild birds at a zoo in Havana, Cuba’s National Centre for Animal Health was quoted as saying by online news outlet Cubadebate on Wednesday.

Measures to minimise the spread of the virus nationwide have been implemented at the zoo, including quarantine and temporary closure of the facility to the public, the centre said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Health authorities have instructed bird keepers to immediately inform the national veterinary service of any further signs of the disease.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 9 February 2023 - 12:04
0 178 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button