High-level Central team sent to UP to assess dengue situation

The 6-member Central team to UP comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and RML Hospital, New Delhi.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 October 2022 - 17:48
New Delhi: The Centre has rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the state health authorities in instituting public health measures for Dengue management in Firozabad, Agra, and Etawah districts.

The team is headed by Dr VK Chaudhary, Senior Regional Director, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.

The team shall work closely with the state Health Department, take a stock of on ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of dengue being reported by the state.

