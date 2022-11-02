Hyderabad: Woman gets ‘Beauty Parlour Stroke’ during hair wash; Know about the rare syndrome

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old woman from Hyderabad suffered a stroke while getting her hair washed before a haircut.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, senior consultant neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, the doctor who treated her told that the patient came to them after about 24 hours of the original symptoms. The woman had a slanted gait and was weak. The doctors asked for an MRI. As expected, clots were seen in her right cerebellum and in a key artery in the back of the neck called PICA, said the doctor according to a report published in the Times of India.

The woman was diagnosed with having the “beauty parlour stroke syndrome” which occurred due to “hyperextension of neck towards the basin while washing hair”. They said that a key vessel supplying blood to the brain was pressed when she bent back her neck for the wash, causing the stroke.

Dr Subodh Raju, director, neuro and spine surgery, AIG Hospitals informed that such strokes often happen due to a pre-existing risk or anomaly. However, in the woman’s case she had a thinner than usual vertebral artery, leading to slower blood supply to the brain.

The 50-year-old woman experienced the usual symptoms of “beauty parlour stroke syndrome” like dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, along with imbalances in her body.

The condition is termed as “beauty parlour stroke syndrome”, coined by Dr Michael Weintraub in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 1993 the first case being reported in the US in 1993.

According to the city doctors similar cases have been reported in the past too and are common among men walking into salons for a neck massage.