India logs 201 fresh Covid infections, 1 death

With the fresh fatality, the death toll due to the virus reached 5,30,691. Active caseload of the country stands at 3,397 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the total cases.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 24 December 2022 - 12:49
New Delhi: India has reported 201 fresh Covid cases and one fatality in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The weekly positive rate currently stands at 0.14 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.15 per cent.

The recovery of 183 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,42,791. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,36,315 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.97 crore.

With 1,05,044 vaccines administered in the same period, country’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.04 crore.

On Friday, the country had registered 163 Covid cases.

IANS
