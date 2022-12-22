Health

India reports 185 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

In the same period, the country has recorded one Covid related death, taking the national toll to 5,30,681 as per the report.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 22 December 2022 - 12:33
0 331 1 minute read
India reports 185 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
India reports 185 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) India reported a total 185 fresh Covid cases on Thursday in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded one Covid related death, taking the national toll to 5,30,681 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 3,402 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 190 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,42,432. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Related Articles

Also in the same period, a total of 1,17,538 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.95 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.02 crore.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 22 December 2022 - 12:33
0 331 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button