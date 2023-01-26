India unveils world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine iNNCOVACC

New Delhi: Indian government on Thursday unveiled indigenously made, world’s first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine iNNCOVACC here.

The vaccine was launched by Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, in the presence of Union Minister of State (IC) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh.

Health Minister #MansukhMandaviya launches world's 1st Made-in-India nasal vaccine iNCOVACC.



The Intranasal heterologous booster dose is likely to be available in the market by February first week.@mansukhmandviya pic.twitter.com/L5XRiPq321 — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2023

It is developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in collaboration with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance (BIRAC), a PSU under the Dept of Biotechnology.

In a statement, the Ministry said iNNCOVACC is to receive approval for the primary 2-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose.

A rollout of iNCOVACC is expected to begin in private hospitals that have placed advance orders.

Initial manufacturing capacity of several million doses per annum has been established, this can be scaled up to a billion doses as required. iNCOVACC is priced at Rs 325 dose for large volume procurement by State and Central Governments.

Expressing his elation at the event, Dr Mandaviya said over 65 per cent of vaccines supplied in the world are from India.

Congratulating the BBIL team and the dept of Biotech for bringing about the world’s first nasal vaccine, he stated that “being the world’s first intra-nasal COVID19 vaccine, this marks a glorious tribute to the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

The union Health minister added that India’s vaccine manufacturing and innovation capability is appreciated all over the world as it has made a mark in producing quality and affordable medicines.

He also highlighted that BBIL in collaboration with ICMR introduced COVAXIN in India within a month of the launch of the first COVID vaccine in the world.

Congratulating BBIL for innovating another vaccine in collaboration with BIRAC, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “India has taken the lead in developing vaccines and medicines for diseases common in the developing world”.

“Next step would be to develop vaccines for non-communicable diseases,” he added.