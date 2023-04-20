Health

Maha logs 1,100 fresh Covid cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra has reported 1,100 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, official said here on Thursday.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 20 April 2023 - 10:21
With this the total numbers of Covid positive cases goes up to 81,58,393 and death toll remain to 1,48,489.


Out of 1100 positive cases, Mumbai recorded 234 infections.

While on Tuesday 1112 patients recovered from coronavirus infection and the count of recoveries in the state reached 80,03,802.

At present 6102 patients are being treated in the state, they added.

