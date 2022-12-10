Health

New Covid-19 subvariants account for nearly 70 pct new cases in US

BQ.1.1 was estimated to make up about 36.8 percent of circulating variants in the week ending Dec 10, and BQ.1 was estimated to make up 31.1 percent, according to CDC data.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 10 December 2022 - 09:34
0 196 Less than a minute
New Covid-19 subvariants account for nearly 70 pct new cases in US
New Covid-19 subvariants account for nearly 70 pct new cases in US

Los Angeles: New Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 accounted for nearly 70 percent of new Covid-19 cases in the United States in the latest week, according to estimates released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

BQ.1.1 was estimated to make up about 36.8 percent of circulating variants in the week ending Dec 10, and BQ.1 was estimated to make up 31.1 percent, according to CDC data.

The two variants are descendants of Omicron’s BA.5 subvariant. They have been growing especially fast since October.

At the beginning of October, each of the two new variants accounted for about 1 percent of new infections in the United States.

Related Articles

They have replaced BA.5 to be dominant strains in the United States in mid-November.

Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 10 December 2022 - 09:34
0 196 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button