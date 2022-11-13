Special ways to keep the skin healthy and attractive in winters

New Delhi: The approaches to treat the skin also alter with the seasons. A 180 degree difference in skincare is made from summer to winter. Anything that works in the summer won’t work in the cold. There are prerequisites for even the wet season. There are distinct skincare regimens for each season. And because of that, it is incredibly challenging to comprehend the skin’s genuine seasonal needs. Your skin needs additional hydration and nourishment during the winter months to avoid becoming cracked. To do this, one needs to be aware of the skin needs for each season.

During the colder months, our skin suffers greatly. The most troublesome skin conditions include dry skin, uneven skin, and the occasional need for moisturiser. The air becomes dry due to the decline in temperature and humidity, which causes skin to become parched. The skin’s moisture is drawn out by it. So, there is a greater demand for hydration. The greatest strategy to stay hydrated is to consume lots of water, but it can also be accomplished by using hydrating products like lotions, serums, hyaluronic acid, etc. Additionally, you can choose treatments like profhilic to give your skin a fresh lease on life. Even collagen-inducing treatments aid in keeping the skin hydrated.

Daily, the market is flooded with new skin-improving trends and procedures. There are many solutions available on the skincare market, whether you’re looking to hydrate your skin or rejuvenate it. Which one is best for your skin is what matters most in order to prevent breakouts, ongoing dryness, and other uncomfortable skin conditions.

A strict winter skincare regimen can help you take good care of your skin. Let’s examine some modern skin care techniques and advice now, before Christmas, to see if they can assist you combat the wintertime skincare war.

Hydration is the key: The first step to protecting your skin is to hydrate it well. Drink lots of water. If forgetting things is your forte, then put a daily reminder to drink plenty of water. Remember, a hydrated body means hydrated skin.

Choose collagen-infused products: As we age, collagen starts depleting. Being the building block for the skin, collagen is essential for providing strength and elasticity to the skin. It can help to alleviate the dryness in the skin. Adding collagen supplements and hyaluronic acid into your skincare routine can visibly lower the drying conditions and enrich your skin.

Rejuvenate your skin with hyaluronic acid injections: This is the latest buzz in the cosmetic industry. It might sound scary, but the results from this treatment are emerging quite pretty. The treatment is called profhilo, which is a remodeling skin booster that hydrates the skin and makes it glow like never before. During this treatment, hyaluronic acid is injected directly into the skin, stimulating collagen to re-grow and replace a dull look with a youthful one.

Use hydrating serums: Serums containing hyaluronic acid are excellent to use. They give a hydration boost to your skincare routine. Hydrating serums can be the best choice for dehydrated, flaky, dry, and tight skin. However, one must first check what serum will suit your skin type. The product you are buying must have everything your skin needs. To choose the finest one, you can check out the product’s online reviews, ask your friends and family about their experience, or experiment to see which serum works best for you.

Put on some hydrating masks: Hydrating masks have become a prime choice for a skincare regimen. With winter shoes on, dry skin problems are common, and hydrating masks keep them away from you. From premium brands to organic ones, hydration masks are available everywhere. All you need to do is pick the right one and witness the change. Doing this, once a week can effectively moisturize your skin.

(Dr. Anand Toshniwal MBBS, MD DVL, Director of Aesthetic Aura Skin & Hair Clinic)