Spike in Covid cases observed in Argentina

Buenos Aires: The number of coronavirus cases has increased sharply over the past week in Argentina, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Health.

In the previous week, Argentina reported a total of 12,609 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is four times as much as in the week before, when the country had 3,323 confirmed cases, the ministry said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death rate in Argentina has remained the same over the past two weeks (8-9 deaths a week).

In October, Argentina completed phase one trials of its own coronavirus vaccine, which is expected to get approved next year.