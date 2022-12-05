Health

Spike in Covid cases observed in Argentina

The COVID-19 death rate in Argentina has remained the same over the past two weeks (8-9 deaths a week).

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 December 2022 - 14:59
Buenos Aires: The number of coronavirus cases has increased sharply over the past week in Argentina, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Health.

In the previous week, Argentina reported a total of 12,609 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is four times as much as in the week before, when the country had 3,323 confirmed cases, the ministry said on Sunday.

In October, Argentina completed phase one trials of its own coronavirus vaccine, which is expected to get approved next year.

