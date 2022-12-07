Teach CPR technique to school kids: KGMU doctor

Lucknow: Medical experts feel that school children should be taught the technique of cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, (CPR) in schools.

Prof Rishi Sethi, senior faculty cardiology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) said that this would create awareness among the school children and also help in saving lives in case one suffers from an attack.

“People should learn basic CPR which should be taught to students at school level itself and should be revisited annually. This way we will have many people who could help save precious lives,” he said.

The doctor said, “Sudden fall indicates it could be due to a cardiac problem and in this situation, CPR can save a life. It is simple. Just push the chest wall continuously after a gap of a few seconds. The previous method of mouth-to-mouth respiration is not required.”

“Have a heart to help others, learn to help first instead of making videos,” he said about the people who made videos while someone collapsed.

Prof Sethi, also dean of innovations, said non-communicable diseases cause more than 80 per cent of global deaths.

“Of them, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) kill around 25-30 per cent of people. Of the CVDs, heart failure is one of the chronic and progressive conditions in which the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood,” he said.

Coronary artery disease is the most common cause of heart failure. While hypertension, diabetes, and obesity are risk factors for heart failure, breathlessness and swelling are the most common symptoms of heart failure.

Prof Sethi further said, “Heart is the most hardworking muscle of the body that starts working since the child is inside the womb and works till death. We should keep it healthy and in case of trouble we should take proper medical advice.”