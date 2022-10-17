Health

Telangana on alert after new variant of Omicron detected

The daily cases of Covid are dropping rapidly in Telangana.

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 17 October 2022 - 21:22
The new variant is considered highly infectious and spreads rapidly.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health and Medical Department is on alert after a new sub-variant of Omicron has been detected that could pose a new threat to the country.

According to sources, the Department of Health and Medicine is collecting more information about Omicron’s new variant BF.7.

This variant has been detected at the Biotechnology Research Center in Gujarat.

The new variants BA5.1.7 and BF.7 have spread from Mongolia in China and are now posing a new threat to the entire world.

The daily cases of Covid are dropping rapidly in Telangana. In such a situation, the health department is keeping a vigil in the state after the new variant has been detected.

