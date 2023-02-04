News

Here’s what Telangana Minister KTR says about 4 percent Muslim reservation

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 4 February 2023 - 23:35
0 261 1 minute read
BRS to organise protests over Centre's allegations on MGNREGS funds
BRS to organise protests over Centre's allegations on MGNREGS funds


Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister Tarak Rama Rao assured to protect 4% Muslim reservation. 

On the demand of Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi, the floor leader of the Legislative Assembly, Minister KTR said that the government will continue to fight for 4% Muslim reservation pending in the court and the implementation of the reservation will be ensured. He said that he promises the Muslim brothers and sisters of the state that Muslim reservation would be fully protected.

The Minister said that with regard to 12 percent Muslim reservation, the government is bound to its commitment. The government has passed a resolution in the assembly in this connection and has sent the proposal to the central government.


He claimed that Telangana is on number one position in the matter of providing education to Muslim girls.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 4 February 2023 - 23:35
0 261 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button