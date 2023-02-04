Here’s what Telangana Minister KTR says about 4 percent Muslim reservation



Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister Tarak Rama Rao assured to protect 4% Muslim reservation.

On the demand of Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi, the floor leader of the Legislative Assembly, Minister KTR said that the government will continue to fight for 4% Muslim reservation pending in the court and the implementation of the reservation will be ensured. He said that he promises the Muslim brothers and sisters of the state that Muslim reservation would be fully protected.

The Minister said that with regard to 12 percent Muslim reservation, the government is bound to its commitment. The government has passed a resolution in the assembly in this connection and has sent the proposal to the central government.



He claimed that Telangana is on number one position in the matter of providing education to Muslim girls.