News

Hijabi woman Nadia Kahf becomes US Supreme Court judge; Watch oath taking with hand on Quran

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 27 March 2023 - 16:26
0 177 Less than a minute

Nadia Kahf, a hijab wearing woman in America, has become  a judge. Nadia Kahf, the American attorney appointed to the Supreme Court of New Jersey, has received the honor of becoming the first female Muslim judge in hijab.

According to media reports, Nadia Kahf took the oath of office by placing her hands on the Holy Quran. She said that she was proud to represent the Muslim and Arab communities. She asserted that she wanted people to be able to practice their religion without any fear. Nadia Kahf will serve in Isak 

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 27 March 2023 - 16:26
0 177 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button