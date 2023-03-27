Hijabi woman Nadia Kahf becomes US Supreme Court judge; Watch oath taking with hand on Quran

Nadia Kahf, a hijab wearing woman in America, has become a judge. Nadia Kahf, the American attorney appointed to the Supreme Court of New Jersey, has received the honor of becoming the first female Muslim judge in hijab.

American attorney Nadia Kahf, appointed to the Supreme Court of the state of New Jersey, became the first hijab-wearing judge on the bench.



She took the oath of office with her hand on the Quran pic.twitter.com/LyNoYwjga8 — TRT World (@trtworld) March 23, 2023

According to media reports, Nadia Kahf took the oath of office by placing her hands on the Holy Quran. She said that she was proud to represent the Muslim and Arab communities. She asserted that she wanted people to be able to practice their religion without any fear. Nadia Kahf will serve in Isak

